Iconic Lake Charles building still empty months after Laura

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The windows of the Capitol One Tower are blown out after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The Capitol One Tower, a 22-story building that has stood tall over Lake Charles for nearly 40 years, is still empty nearly a year after Hurricane Laura’s 150-mph winds knocked out windows up and down the building.

The American Press reported that the building’s owner, Los Angeles-based real estate firm Hertz Investment Group, has been working with its insurance company since Laura made landfall last August.

The 358,000-square foot tower had 73 tenants before the hurricane but now it is not able to be occupied. Many of the windows are boarded up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories