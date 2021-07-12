Iconic Lake Charles building still empty months after Laura

The windows of the Capitol One Tower are blown out after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The Capitol One Tower, a 22-story building that has stood tall over Lake Charles for nearly 40 years, is still empty nearly a year after Hurricane Laura’s 150-mph winds knocked out windows up and down the building.

The American Press reported that the building’s owner, Los Angeles-based real estate firm Hertz Investment Group, has been working with its insurance company since Laura made landfall last August.

The 358,000-square foot tower had 73 tenants before the hurricane but now it is not able to be occupied. Many of the windows are boarded up.