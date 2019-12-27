Iberia Parish detectives make third arrest in Cotton Street shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An Iberia Parish man has turned himself in, making him the third arrest in the Dec. 21 shooting on Cotton Street that claimed the life of Brandon “Tato” Malveaux, 26.

Willis Anderson, 21, turned himself in today (Dec. 27) and was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. No bond has been set, according to Lt. Col Wendell Raborn of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson joins Tyler Bourque, 23 and Ronald Bourque, 50, of New Iberia, both of whom were arrested Sunday.

Malveaux was found dead in his driveway by family members. It is believed he was killed during a botched robbery attempt.