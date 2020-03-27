Iberia Medical Center to offer second public screening

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A second COVID-19 public screening has been scheduled by Iberia Medical Center.

The screening will take place in the parking lot of North Lewis Elementary (604 N. Lewis Street, New Iberia) on April 1st from 9:00am until noon.

According to Iberia Medical Center, you should attend the screening if you’re experiencing the following symptoms

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Temperature of 100.4 or greater

Those unsure if they should attend the screening are asked to call the pre-screening phone lines at (337) 374-7420 or (337) 374-7421

IMC phone lines reopen at 8:00am March 30 through noon on April 1.

IMC physician recommend attendees DO NOT take Ibuprofen or Advil the morning of the screening. Bring current photo ID and current insurance card.

For safety reasons, attendees not in a vehicle (i.e. walk ups, motorcycles) will not be able to participate.