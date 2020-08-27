Hurricane Laura impacts Greater Ouachita Water System

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Greater Ouachita Water System says their water system has been damaged due to the wind and power outages from Hurricane Laura. GOWC is now urging their customers to conserve water where they can.

The company says as a result of Hurricane Laura’s impact on the electric power infrastructure, many of their systems are unable to pump water into the elevated tanks. Because the pumps cannot move the water, some customers will have severely limited access to water.

“We urge our customers to please use water conservatively until Entergy restores power to our system,” McQueen noted.

Here is a breakdown of how this will impact each area served by GOWC.

Monroe GOWC Customers:

The water supply in the elevated tank serving South Monroe customers has been depleted and without power, the company cannot get additional water into the tank. The company is working with the city of Monroe to keep water flowing. They warn that water pressure will be lower than normal.

“While Entergy has informed us that they won’t have updated information regarding power restoration until 5:00 this afternoon, we have arranged with the city of Monroe, on an emergency basis, to provide water through a 4 inch connection,” explained GOWC’s President Philip McQueen.

North Monroe and Lakeshore Customers:

Meanwhile, the elevated tanks that serve North Monroe and the Lakeshore area are depleting rapidly. GOWC expects customers to lose access to water around 6-7 pm tonight.

“We are working with Homeland Security,” McQueen emphasized, “to secure portable generators to pump water to the elevated tanks serving these systems. We do not, at this time, have an estimate as to when we will have the generators secured.”

GOWC West Side Systems:

While the systems on the west side did suffer a short power outage, the water supply has not been impacted for these customers.

Greater Ouachita Water Company says they are doing everything in their power to keep the water running for their customers and they are committed to keeping the public aware of their progress as they deal with an “unprecedented natural disaster”.

“…We are currently working with our telephone and internet provider to restore our communication infrastructure as well. Please work with us and help your neighbors by conserving the water supply you do have,” McQueen stressed.