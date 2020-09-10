UPDATE: Hurricane Laura death toll rises to 27 in Louisiana

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — (09/09/2020) The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday verifies one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 27.

A 58-year-old female in Rapides Parish died of a heat-related illness while inside a trailer with no electricity or air conditioning. The coroner has confirmed this death is storm related.

Below are details on the 27 deaths LDH has verified to date:

14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

31-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup

52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness

25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution

45-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, smoke inhalation and burns from house fire

58-year-old female, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

In an effort to ensure the most accurate reporting of deaths that are attributable to Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Department of Health will only report a death after it has been confirmed as storm-related by the parish coroner.

Safe lighting

If the power is out after a hurricane, use flashlights instead of candles.

If you have to use candles, keep them away from anything that can catch fire. Always stay near lit candles.

Keep a fire extinguisher handy, and make sure your family knows how to use it. Read the National Fire Protection Association’s tips for using fire extinguishers.

Heat-related illness

Those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications.

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness, occurring when the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down. Body temperature may rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.

Warning signs of heat stroke vary but may include the following:

An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Unconsciousness

If you see any of these signs, have someone call for immediate medical assistance while you begin cooling the victim. Do the following: