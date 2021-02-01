Human Trafficking: A joint investigation leads to arrest of multiple suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police announce the arrest of three people in connection to human trafficking. Louisiana State police worked with Bunkie Police Department (BPD), Alexandria Police Department (APD), and the FBI’s Alexandria Field Office.

Police say they arrested three people for their participation in the trafficking of a 15-year-old juvenile from Texas.

According to police, an officer with BPD was involved with a traffic stop on Monday, February 1. State Police say as a result of the traffic stop they were able to assist with the investigation when they found the 15-year-old girl in the vehicle.

State Police say they were able to identify the juvenile, determine that she was being trafficked, and had been in the Houston, Texas area before the traffic stop.

According to investigators, the interaction led to the arrest of 24-year-old Terry Williams of Kingwood, TX, 25-year-old Infiniti Williams of Kingwood, TX, and 21-year-old Areona Ardoin of Alexandria, LA.

T. Williams and Ardoin were booked by APD into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. They were charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

I. Williams was booked by LSP into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center. She was charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.