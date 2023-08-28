BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Looking for wildfires across the state? Try using the wildfire tracking system.

According to a social media post from Louisiana State Police, residents can use the Wildfire Aware tracking site to follow where wildfires are and their current status.

The information comes from 22 data layers coming from authoritative sources such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), USDA Fire Service, the National Weather Service and more.

The site also tells the number of personnel at the location of the fire, the population nearby, how long the fire has been going and how much of the fire is contained.

Louisiana residents can also follow the state agency’s social media pages for more updates.