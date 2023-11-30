LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Getting married in Louisiana is exciting and comes with a lot of questions we’re not taught to ask.

One of the most critical components of getting married – besides loving your significant other – is not the wedding or the ring. It is actually the legal process of obtaining a marriage license.

Is there a waiting period to get married?

Yes. Once you apply for a marriage license, you cannot get married instantly. The waiting period varies from state to state, but it’s usually 24 hours.

The validity of a marriage license from the date it was issued. In Caddo and Bossier, the marriage license is valid for 30 days, and if not used, the license must be returned to the Clerk of Court – along with an additional fee.

After the ceremony, the official legal paper is signed, and the newlyweds have ten days to return the paper.

What is the required documentation to obtain the license?

Both parties must be present at the Clerk of Court and have certified birth certificates and social security numbers.

For U.S citizens, one of the following IDs is required: a valid and unexpired driver’s license (government-issued ID card and LA wallet is not applicable), or a valid and unexpired passport.

For non-U.S. Citizens: a valid passport or an unexpired Visa accompanied by U.S. Form I-94.

What is a covenant marriage?

This option for couples provides stricter marriage guidelines than a regular marriage would entail. The couple is bound by two serious limitations on obtaining a divorce or separation. However, these limitations do not apply to other couples married in Louisiana.

The couple legally agrees to seek marital counseling if problems develop during the marriage, and The couple can only seek a divorce or legal separation for limited reasons, such as sexual abuse or adultery.

The couple must legally seek premarital counseling and dedicate numerous hours to disclose their marriage as ‘forever,’ and if the priest, minister, rabbi, or similar clergyman deems the couple as fit, then they can get married.

Essentially, the counselor must attest to the counseling, and a covenant marriage intentionally makes a divorce extremely difficult.

Does common law apply in Louisiana?

A union of two individuals who live together is also known as a ‘De Facto Relationship.’

Louisiana does not recognize common-law marriages but the state does recognize common-law marriages that occurred in other states where such union is legal.

Unfortunately, the couple cannot receive the same benefits of a legal marriage.