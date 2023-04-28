SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport has seen four officer-involved shootings in 2023. Many citizens wonder if qualified immunity is why police and city officials are so tight-lipped about these harmful interactions with officers.

When a law enforcement agent is accused of using deadly force with a civilian, the legal doctrine of qualified immunity protects state and local officials from civil litigation when rights or laws are violated.

People gathered to protest at Government Plaza again Thursday morning, demanding justice for the man killed in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting.

“If you’re wrong, you’re wrong,” Lacy Houston, cousin of Joseph Dewayne Taylor, said. “I don’t care who you are. If Joseph was wrong, he would be wrong.”

There have been three protests since Sunday night’s fatal shooting, Mayor Tom Arceneaux refused to comment further, and the Shreveport Police Department remains silent.

Law enforcement will rarely make a comment that might have to be retracted. With the ongoing investigation in the hands of Louisiana State Police, SPD will likely not comment until this is considered a civil case.

Qualified immunity protects the public officials involved.

LSU Shreveport Criminal Justice Instructor and retired veteran Shreveport Police Officer explained the legalities.

“Qualified immunity does not protect officers when they are criminally liable,” Riley Young said. “It’s not a get-out-of-jail-free card. You can’t pull that card of qualified immunity and walk away from it.”

Officers must act within the scope of their job description and not violate a person’s civil rights.

Qualified immunity protects law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges.