How do you combine Mardi Gras and winter weather? One Louisiana couple has the answer.

.SHREVEPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – Thank you Brian McNew, the originator of the ‘Louisiana snow chains.’

During the time of COVID-19 and ice storms, Mardi Gras is still, Mardi Gras.

On Fat Tuesday, we celebrate good ole’ Louisiana ingenuity and sense of humor.

In the Northern United States, when it snows, people break out chains and put them on their vehicles to get around town.

Mcnew’s wife, Suzette, had this in mind when the idea of putting Mardi Gras beads on a tire came up.

Suzette is from Houma, and Mardi Gras is in her blood.

There were many beads on hand and no Mardi Gras festivities, so instead, this couple created a viral sensation overnight.

McNew hopes that this Mardi Gras moment will bring a laugh to anyone that sees it.

The Louisiana man asks that everyone be kind and courteous to each other and let the good times roll!