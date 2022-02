BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bill to give Louisiana a second majority-Black Supreme Court district was killed on the House floor when an opponent used a parliamentary move to abruptly cut off debate. Rep. Barry Ivey of Baton Rouge had pushed the bill.

It died when the House voted 52-43 Wednesday in favor of a motion by Republican Rep. Mark Wright of Covington to table it. A motion to table cannot be debated under House rules. It’s a rarely used tactic to shut down debate and kill a bill.