Hospitals, needing beds, decry Medicare Advantage practices

by: , KEVIN McGILL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Some hospitals in Louisiana are pressing companies providing Medicare-related insurance plans to ease up on requirements blamed for slowing the transfer of recuperating patients from badly needed hospital beds to other facilities.

Doctors and hospital officials are critical of pre-transfer requirements that include extensive reviews and, sometimes, consultation with company doctors.

They say patients recovering from serious illnesses or injuries are having to wait two to six days before moving to nursing homes or inpatient rehab facilities, and that denies valuable beds to the COVID-19 patients whose numbers are surging.

