Hospice of Acadiana implements safety protocols in response to coronavirus

LAFAYETTE, La. — Hospice of Acadiana has implemented new protocols for homebound and facility-based hospice care to ensure patient safety and minimize potential disease exposure, according to Karl Broussard, CEO of Hospice of Acadiana.

The plan in place has been heavily influenced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local public health authorities, as well as industry best practices, said Broussard.

He explained, “Our first priority is always the care and safety of our patients. In light of the recent pandemic, we have a responsibility and obligation to do all we can as an organization and as individuals to limit the spread of this disease. The actions we take today have a direct effect on the impact COVID-19 could have on our community days, weeks, and months from now.”

Some of the protocols include:

Decreased weekly visits for stable, non-transitioning patients

Use of disposable scrubs and foot covers replaced at each visit

Continued sanitation of all equipment following each visit

Limited volunteer interaction

Ongoing, daily monitoring of staff wellness

Staff avoidance of highly populated areas personally and professionally