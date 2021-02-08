Homeschooling on the rise in Louisiana during virus outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is seeing the ranks of its homeschooled students grow larger during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of homeschooled students was 33,000 in October, the latest data available from the state. That’s a 4% increase over the previous year and a 10% hike for homeschooled students who hope to qualify for college scholarships.

The Advocate reports the number of students taught at home has grown by 23% in the past five years and 76% in the past decade.

Homeschooled students now make up 5% of the state’s total student population.