HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A home invasion turned deadly on Monday night in Hammond. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot to death, and a 12-year-old girl was left in critical condition.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis says that deputies responded to a call just before 11:30 p.m. regarding three or four black males entering a Rufus Bankston Road residence while armed with guns. When deputies arrived at the location shots were fired inside the apartment complex.

Tangipahoa deputies responded to the location where shots were fired and found the body of 33-year-old Donte Perry of Hammond with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A 12-year-old girl was also found with multiple gunshot wounds. The TPSO said that the little girl was taken to the North Oaks Medical Center to be treated. The child was last listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspects involved. Chief Travis asks anyone with information regarding the crime to call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.