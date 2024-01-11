WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024, at 11 p.m., the Washington Parish Fire District responded to a house fire located in the 38000 block of Bill Simmons Road in Mt. Hermon, that took the life of an 82-year-old homeowner.

State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams is putting a call to action for home heating safety vigilance, which the fire was believed caused by a space heater.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find an injured man outside, and reporting another man was still find inside. Unfortunately, the victim was deceased in the bedroom.

According to authorities, it was determined the fire began in the bedroom, and was likely caused by a space heater at the time of the fire or the components the space heater was plugged into.