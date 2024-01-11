WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024, at 11 p.m., the Washington Parish Fire District responded to a house fire located in the 38000 block of Bill Simmons Road in Mt. Hermon, that took the life of an 82-year-old homeowner.
State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams is putting a call to action for home heating safety vigilance, which the fire was believed caused by a space heater.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find an injured man outside, and reporting another man was still find inside. Unfortunately, the victim was deceased in the bedroom.
According to authorities, it was determined the fire began in the bedroom, and was likely caused by a space heater at the time of the fire or the components the space heater was plugged into.
“Our coldest months are our most deadly months for house fires, ” said Adams, “But the common heating-related causes of these fires are preventable. We want every family to know what fire hazards to be aware of and how to fix those before they threaten lives.”
There were no smoke alarms in this home, and Chief Adams wants all Louisiana residents to know that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency.
Some heating safety tips include:
- Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains
- Plug all heating applicances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords, especially if wires are frayed or worn
- Do not use stoves, ovens, or grills to heat homes
- Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
- Do not leave candles/open flames or space heaters left unattended
For more information on obtaining a smoke alarm, Operation-Save-A-Life can help. Or to register for a free smoke alarm visit the website lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a smoke alarm installation.