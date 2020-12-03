HIV testing down at Louisiana clinic during pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A health care worker and an academic in Louisiana are warning that testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections is being neglected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph Olsen, an HIV testing manager at a clinic in New Orleans, told WDSU-TV on Wednesday that the clinic has done 2,000 HIV tests since the pandemic began.

He says they usually did up to 12,000 tests a year. A professor at Louisiana State University’s Health Sciences Center says some HIV testing sites have closed as clinics shifted to telemedicine during the pandemic.

Olsen says his clinic, Crescent Care, has increased at-home testing kits and is offering walk-up testing.