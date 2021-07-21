Higher water levels lead to longer crawfish season

HENDERSON LAKE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those of us that love crawfish, this is great news.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is pushing the crawfish season end date to August 31.

The extended season applies to the Indian Bayou area.

The extension was made possible because of “higher than normal water levels in the area,” according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Details about who can catch crawfish and and what crawfishermen must do by the deadline can be found below: