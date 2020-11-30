Winn Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/30/20)— On November 29, 2020, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 84, west of Winnfield.
This crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Jacob A. Patton, of Many. High speed is a suspected factor in this crash.
The initial investigation revealed a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by Patton, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 84.
For reasons still under investigation, Patton lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.
Patton, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- High speed a suspected factor in single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man
- NFL fines New Orleans Saints $500k and the Saints lose their 7th round draft pick because of a celebration video
- LSU’s top wide receiver, Terrace Marshall Jr. opts out of the season on the week versus No. 1 Alabama and declares for the NFL draft
- Weekend Forecast – Sunday, November 29th
- Hill leads Saints to 31-3 rout of QB-challenged Broncos