High speed a suspected factor in single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man

Winn Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/30/20)— On November 29, 2020, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 84, west of Winnfield.

This crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Jacob A. Patton, of Many. High speed is a suspected factor in this crash.

The initial investigation revealed a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by Patton, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 84.

For reasons still under investigation, Patton lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.

Patton, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.