High speed a suspected factor in single vehicle crash in Rapides Parish

Rapides Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/17/20)— On November 15, 2020, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 496 near Alexandria.

This crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Brian Thiels Jr. of Boyce. High speed is a suspected factor in this crash.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 BMW passenger car, driven by Thiels, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 496.

For reasons still under investigation, Thiels lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, struck a culvert and a utility pole. As a result, Thiels’ vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest.

Thiels, who was restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.