GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Lieutenant Jerome Hookfin died at a local hospital after a brief bout with a sickness.

The news came about his passing just two days Lieutenant Hookfin called in sick.

Chief of Detectives Laurie Sibley spoke with the deputy on Tuesday and prayers were sent out for a short hospital stay.

Alas, it was not meant to be and Dispatcher Brumfield shared the sad news with Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams.

Lieutenant Hookfin served with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for almost 25 years.

Hoofkin “served in many capacities while employed with the department such as Corrections Officer, Criminal Investigations, Supervisor of Patrol Division and Criminal Patrol,” according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office honored Lieutenant Hookfin on Wednesday.

Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams had this to say about the deputy’s passing, “His legacy of service and sacrifice will live on. We are forever grateful and will always remember and honor Lieutenant Jerome Hookfin ST-07. Heaven just received another shining light.”