Health Department continues to relax nursing home visitation guidance

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Effective Friday, March 12, 2021, the Louisiana Department of Health is allowing all nursing homes to follow the new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to further relax visitation policies in their facilities.

The Health Department says the federal vaccine rollout and lower COVID-19 positivity rates, CMS will now allow nursing home facilities to expand the visitation options during the pandemic.

“Since restrictions were initially relaxed last October, the visitation program has gone remarkably well. We thank Louisianan facilities for their good work in creating safe environments for our most vulnerable residents and are thrilled to expand visitation further,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer.

Under the updated guidance, facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times for all residents, regardless of a resident’s or visitor’s vaccination status, except for:

Parishes where the positivity rate is greater than 10% and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated,

Residents with confirmed COVID infections, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until after the isolation period, or

Residents in quarantine because they have been exposed to a positive case, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria for release from quarantine.

Facilities are encouraged to continue practicing COVID infection control procedures, including social distancing and conducting visits outdoors whenever possible, as this is the safest way to prevent the spread of COVID.

The State Health Officer’s orders can be viewed here and here.