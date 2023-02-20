HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Two people were killed and two others were left severely injured in a head-on crash in Terrebonne Parish over the weekend, Louisiana State Police said Monday.

Detectives say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 19), police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 57 near Dream Court in Houma.

Detectives say the crash claimed the lives of two Houma residents:

Craig Boudreaux (Age 50)

Cookie Boudreaux (Age 49)

An early investigation revealed that 60-year-old Jorge Hernandez, also of Houma, was traveling north on LA-57 in a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV when it crossed paths with the Boudreauxs, who were headed south in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Police say the Mitsubishi then reportedly crossed the centerline, striking the truck.

Both Craig and Cookie Boudreaux suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Hernandez and an unidentified passenger in his vehicle were seriously injured and taken to a New Orleans hospital. Details regarding their medical condition were unclear.

We’re told routine toxicology results were collected from both drivers. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This crash marks the third and fourth fatalities investigated by LSP Troop C this year.