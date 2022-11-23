PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – A Plaucheville man is dead after a two vehicle head-on collision in St. Landry Parish.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Troop I was called to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on Hwy. 71 near Hwy 190 in Port Barre.

Preliminary investigations revealed a Kia Rio was traveling north on Hwy. 71 while a Cadillac XT5 was traveling south behind an 18-wheeler. The Cadillac crossed into the northbound lane to pass the 18-wheeler and struck the Kia head-on. Witnesses at the scene stated the Kia did not have any headlights on at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Kia, Benjamin Lee Adams, 38 of Plaucheville was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Cadillac was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Standard toxicology samples were obtained from Adams. The driver of the Cadillac submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.