BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, in partnership with Louisiana State University (LSU) Greek Life, will begin construction on two new homes to help families in the community.

Habitat for Humanity and LSU’s sororities and fraternities began the annual Greek Build on two homes this year. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge Executive Director Lynn Clark said this project not only helps someone in the community to become a homeowner but so much more.

“Many of them decide to go back to school to improve their job situation,” she said. “They definitely improve their finances because they learn financial literacy and how to save and work towards a goal. A lot of them tell us that it makes them feel so empowered because they done things they never thought were possible. Building their home, purchasing their home, really improving the lives of themselves and their children.”

Homeowner Doneshia Spadley said she is grateful for all the help she has received to build her first home.

“It feels good for volunteers to come out to help. To take their Saturday to come out and help me with my home,” she said. “I really really appreciate it and I feel like this is a great thing for houses to come.”

There are over 1000 volunteers for this project. Both houses are expected to be completed in one week. Spadley said that she cannot wait.

“I am just ready for the finish line and I just look forward to being in my home with my daughter and just to be able to live comfortably,” Spadley said.

If you or someone you know would like to help this non-profit by volunteering or if you want to apply to become a new homeowner you follow the directions on the Habitat for Humanity website.