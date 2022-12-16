THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Thibodaux Police Chief, Bryan Zeringue, reported that detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business Thursday (Dec.15th).

Around 5:30 p.m. detectives responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital via Air-Med. There are no updates on his condition.

Details on a suspect and motive are unavailable at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.