Gunfire victim, 7, leaves hospital, meets cop who saved her

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 7-year-old New Orleans girl who was severely injured in a shooting two months ago has left the hospital and met the police officer who saved her life.

New Orleans news outlets report that Chlo’ee Williams left Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Police said in a Facebook post that Chlo’ee was introduced to Officer Daniel McCreary.

His quick first-aid is credited with saving the little girl after she was struck by gunfire outside a relative’s home.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which left Chlo’ee paralyzed.

It’s unclear if she will walk again.