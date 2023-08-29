GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – Citizens and leaders in Gueydan team up to help firefighters in Beauregard Parish.

Ian Leblanc of Gueydan, with the support of Gueydan Mayor Jude Reese, have secured a drop-off location for donations and supplies at the Gueydan Fire Department at 414 Main St. The supplies will be taken to the Beauregard Parish drop sites starting Wednesday, August 30, but supplies can continue to be dropped off as multiple runs are planned. Here is a list of supplies that have been specifically requested:

Water

Pop-up canopy tents, approximately 10×10 ft.

High-velocity fans (animal shelter also requesting fans)

Other supplies to consider:

Hydration drinks/mixes

High protein food/snacks

Organizers are asking to NOT bring any clothing. If you would like to assist in collecting or transporting supplies, contact Ian Leblanc on his Facebook page.