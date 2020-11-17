Groundwater commission members face ethics violations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Board of Ethics has charged three members of a groundwater commission with a conflict-of-interest violation for working at companies regulated by the same commission.
The Advocate reported Tuesday that the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation commissioners were charged with the ethics violations this month.
The commission is tasked with conserving and administering groundwater in six Louisiana parishes. It has a long history of including industry representatives, but the framework has faced scrutiny from environmental groups and state regulators.
Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed the three commissioners, in addition to two others who were charged for the same violation over the summer.
