WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — In the first two months of 2023, more than 40 people died from violent crime in New Orleans.

Gravediggers at Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery prepped for five funerals Saturday alone.

Davis Mortuary Services Funeral Director Willie Davis said the majority of people buried in the last week were between the ages of 17-27.

The gravediggers who spoke to WGNO said their job is tough on them, but they try not to think about it.

Mike Willis, founder of the HOPE organization claimed the city needs to step up.

“How can we listen to several 7-year-olds say ‘we lost another one,'” Willis said.