UPDATE, 7/14, 9:48 a.m.: St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has confirmed that Guilbeau has been arrested, and is in custody at the St. Landry Parish Jail. Guilbeau is charged with:

Distribution of Schedule I narcotics (2 counts)

Theft

Obstruction of Justice (3 counts)

Malfeasance in office (3 counts)

ORIGINAL: GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau, police chief of Grand Coteau, has been detained for questioning in an ongoing investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s office, authorities said.

“About a month ago we received complaints of activity that we certainly want to take a look at. I’m not at liberty to tell you what we’re doing and what we’re asking, but he is here. He’s been here for about two and a half hours and we’re not done yet,” said St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Although there’s no confirmation about Guilbeau’s alleged activities, it warranted a month-long investigation by the sheriff’s office. No charges have yet been filed, and other witnesses are being interviewed as part of the investigation.

“As soon as we get to the bottom of it, it could be charges maybe, maybe not. We have a lot of people to talk to, so we’ll keep the public posted,” said Guidroz. “We’re not sure how long this is going to take us. There’s a lot of information that we’re looking at. I can tell you one thing, we’re going to be very thorough.”

Previously, Guilbeau submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Patrick Richard, but later retracted the resignation and resumed duty on June 28.