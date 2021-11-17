Grambling State University ‘shelter in place’ order lifted, suspect in custody

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A shelter in place order was issued for Grambling State University Wednesday afternoon after Ruston Police Department told GSUPD an armed person may be heading towards the campus.

All students and personnel were advised to shelter where they were effective immediately according to the Grambling State University Police Department. Louisiana State Police also joined the investigation.

According to Cheif Melton, the order has been lifted. A person of interest is in custody as of 5:00 p.m. They have not yet released information about who is detained.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.