Grambling man arrested in connection to shooting in Ruston

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest the shooting of a woman on Friday, March 12, 2021.

According to deputies, they were called to Peachland Mobile Home Park shortly after 8:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When police arrived they found an unresponsive woman who appeared to have been shot.

Deputies were able to identify the woman as Krystava Buggs, 18. They say Willie Earl Winzer, 18, was taken into custody and charged with Negligent Homicide.

Winzer is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center without bond.