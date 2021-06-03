Governor’s office: Animation studio expanding in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans-area animation studio is expanding. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office on Thursday announced that Swaybox Studios in Jefferson Parish will add six new permanent jobs with an average annual salary of $62,800 plus benefits.

The state says Swaybox is taking advantage of the 2017 Entertainment Job Creation Program.

According to the governor’s office, the program enables an employer to claim a 15% payroll tax credit for jobs paying $45,000 or more annually, and a 20% payroll tax credit for new jobs paying more than $66,000 a year.

Swaybox was founded in Shreveport in 2013 and moved to Jefferson Parish in 2018.