Governor supports LSU response to sexual misconduct report

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is defending Louisiana State University’s disciplinary decisions after a scathing report detailed the school’s repeated mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations.

Edwards on Thursday called LSU’s response “reasonable.” The Democratic governor’s assessment diverges from that of female lawmakers who want the campus to enact stronger punishment and firings for officials who are implicated in ignoring student allegations of rape, domestic violence and assault.

Edwards says most of the top people involved in the mishandling are no longer on campus. But others mentioned in the report remain on staff. The independent report was commissioned by LSU.