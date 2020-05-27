Governor: One child has died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards said there are 13 confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome detected in patients under 19.

“I do want you to know that is in Louisiana,” the governor said during Wednesday’s press briefing.

One child has died from an MIS-C-related illness. Four children remain hospitalized as of Wednesday, May 27, Edwards said.

Symptoms in patients under 21 include fever and inflammation in at least two organs and the patient must have tested positive for COVID-19.

This month, the Department of Health has issued two statewide alerts to health care workers urging providers to report MIS-C cases to the state.

As of Wednesday, May 27, there were 38,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with 2,617 deaths.