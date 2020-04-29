Governor John Bel Edwards scheduled to meet with President Trump Wednesday

Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about what it takes to try and restart the economy and addressing steps being taken to fight the Coronavirus along with the status of cases in the state during a news conference at the GOHSEP Friday April 24, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

(KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards announced late Tuesday that he will be meeting with President Trump and Vice President Pence Wednesday at the White House.

Edwards announced the meeting via social media adding that “I am appreciative of the President’s attention to Louisiana and his support for our people during this difficult time.”

The meeting comes just two days after Governor John Bel Edwards announced an extension to Louisiana’s stay at home order through May 15.

Other talking points of the proposed meeting were not elaborated on by the Governor.

During the state’s daily coronavirus task force meeting Tuesday, Edwards announced that he would not hold a meeting Wednesday.

Since that time he has announced his travel plans to Washington D.C., and says he will return with the task force briefing on Thursday.

Tomorrow, I will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, Louisiana has the fifth-highest per capita rate of cases in the United States. #lagov #lalege — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 29, 2020

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: