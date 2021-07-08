Governor Edwards will join President Biden’s Council of Governors

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — President Joe Biden is relaunching the President’s Council of Governors and Governor John Bel Edwards says he will be a part of the council.

According to the governor’s office, Edwards will join the council, which is a bipartisan advisory group of governors from across the country, where they focus on improving the coordination between state and federal government agencies on issues of homeland security.

Gov. Edwards said:

“It is an honor to join my fellow governors in serving as a critical link between the states and the federal government, especially as we face important issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, improving our physical and cyber infrastructure, and addressing the ongoing climate crisis, among other things. I want to thank President Biden and the White House for trusting me with this role, and I pledge to continue working collaboratively with this administration and building on the strength of our partnerships to improve the lives of Louisianans and the resilience of our nation to global threats. As has been made apparent over the past 16 months, the nation’s governors are at the forefront of handling many emerging threats and crises, and I applaud the White House’s commitment to clear, transparent communication with the states and incorporating the concerns of governors in the country’s response and resilience strategies. When government agencies at all levels work together, all of our people benefit.” Governor Edwards’ statement about joining the President’s Council of Governors

