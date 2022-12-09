ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three years ago, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in St. Landry Parish was burned down by an arsonist.

A new church was built and celebrated its reopening last month and today, Governor John Bel Edwards visited the church to celebrate the recent reopening.

“Being here is symbolic that we can overcome our challenges and we can work together,” Governor Edwards told News 10.

Governor Edwards said that the three-year rebuilding process for Mount Pleasant uplifted and unified the faith-based community, showing the church is more than just a building.

“It is uplifting for me as well, when we came over here in 2019 people were really down. They had just been shocked. But they were pretty quick to understand that church is a building but the church really is the people. And the people didn’t go anywhere, they’re still here,” he said.

Reverend Gerald Toussaint told News 10 that the governor’s presence was valuable in showing the church is rising from the ashes.

“It’s valuable, it’s a life experience because I don’t think through the burning that we ever had a chance to meet with our governor and meet with the faith base, but all things are working out for the good. Rising from the ashes, that’s exactly what we did,” Reverend Toussaint said.

After seeing the success of Mt. Pleasant, Governor Edwards said that he also looks forward to seeing Greater Union and St. Mary Baptist churches continue their rebuilding process.