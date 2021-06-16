Governor Edwards signs another 44 bills into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards signed another 44 bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.
Here’s the list of the news laws:
- ACT 248—HB 15 Provides for the crime of staging of a motor vehicle collision.
- ACT 249—HB 24 Authorizes members of the Louisiana State Police Retirement System to purchase additional service credits at the time of retirement.
- ACT 250—HB 29 Provides relative to Firefighters’ Retirement System’s Deferred Retirement Option Plan and unfunded accrued liability.
- ACT 251—HB 45 Provides relative to the jurisdictional amount in dispute for the City Court of Sulphur.
- ACT 252—HB 46 Provides relative to certain pretrial procedures.
- ACT 253—HB 51 Changes the territorial jurisdiction of justices of the peace and constables in Pointe Coupee Parish.
- ACT 254—HB 62 Requires the St. James Parish assessor to pay the cost of certain insurance premiums for certain retirees of the assessor’s office.
- ACT 255—HB 74 Provides relative to the workers’ compensation claims office requirement for insurers issuing such policies in Louisiana.
- ACT 256—HB 87 Provides relative to administrative adjudication of certain ordinance violations in the city of Monroe.
- ACT 257—HB 92 Increases the amount paid for a person who has been wrongfully convicted.
- ACT 258—HB 144 Provides relative to the membership of the governing board of the Acadia Parish Convention and Visitors Commission.
- ACT 259—HB 152 Provides for the continuous revision of the Code of Civil Procedure.
- ACT 260—HB 220 Provides relative to public works contracts.
- ACT 261—HB 221 Provides relative to certain commercial driver’s license applicants.
- ACT 262—HB 230 Provides relative to aquaculture development and the Louisiana Aquatic Chelonian Research and Promotion Board.
- ACT 263—HB 242 Establishes the Louisiana Commission on Security for the Faith Community.
- ACT 264—HB 257 Creates the Plantation Trace Crime Prevention and Improvement District in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- ACT 265—HB 265 Provides relative to penalties for unlawful use of an unmanned aircraft system.
- ACT 266—HB 270 Provides for definitions and exemptions relative to telemedicine and telehealth.
- ACT 267—HB 359 Provides relative to solicitors.
- ACT 268—HB 58 Extends certain funding for the Mineral and Energy Operation Fund.
- ACT 269—HB 64 Provides relative to misleading solicitations by nongovernmental entities which imply certain governmental connections.
- ACT 270—HB 70 Provides relative to amendment of petitions in delinquency proceedings.
- ACT 271—HB 106 Provides relative to pleas of guilty or nolo contendere in felony cases.
- ACT 272—HB 113 Allows the spouse of a public servant to be employed by a person who has or who is seeking a business or financial relationship with the agency of the public servant under specified circumstances.
- ACT 273—HB 134 Provides for the composition and authority of the Allen Parish Capital Improvements Board.
- ACT 274—HB 135 Provides relative to the position of deputy chief of police in the city of Oakdale.
- ACT 275—HB 156 Provides for changing the job title of school guidance counselor to school counselor.
- ACT 276—HB 183 Provides relative to state income tax withholdings on federal disaster unemployment compensation benefits.
- ACT 277—HB 188 Provides with respect to healthcare records.
- ACT 278—HB 192 Authorizes credit card payment to manufacturers and wholesale dealers of alcoholic beverages.
- ACT 279—HB 197 Provides relative to occupational licenses for dependents of healthcare professionals.
- ACT 280—HB 261 Provides relative to the qualifications of the members of the municipal fire and police civil service board.
- ACT 281—HB 267 Provides relative to the online dispute resolution pilot project for certain cases filed in the City Court of East St. Tammany.
- ACT 282—SB 12 Creates a retired clerks and clerk’s employees insurance fund for the Orleans Parish Clerk of Civil District Court.
- ACT 283—SB 66 Provides for the Peace Officer and Public Safety Personnel Peer Support and Mental Health Wellness Act.
- ACT 284—SB 80 Reallocates a portion of the state sales tax on room rentals in St. Landry Parish to the Liberty Theatre in Eunice.
- ACT 285—SB 81 Establishes reporting requirements to the Department of Revenue for businesses and governmental entities using service providers.
- ACT 286—SB 125 Exempts certain infused prescription drugs from local sales tax.
- ACT 287—SB 160 Conforms state partnership reporting adjustments to federal taxable income to current federal partnership audit adjustments.
- ACT 288—SB 15 Provides relative to purchase of telecommunication and video equipment or services by state agencies.
- ACT 289—SB 53 Provides relative to the Orleans Parish Civil District Court judicial building fund.
- ACT 290—SB 76 Provides relative to the hotel and lodging exception permit.
- ACT 291—SB 96 Provides for the waste tire program in the Department of Environmental Quality.