Governor Edwards signs 8 more bills into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards’ office has released another list of bills signed into law.
On June 23, 2021, Gov. Edwards signed the following eight bills into law after the 2021 Regular Legislative Session:
- ACT 441—SB 232 Establishes and provides for the Power-Based Violence Review Panel.
- ACT 442—HB 44 Provides for an additional exception when hauling construction aggregates.
- ACT 443—HB 93 Exempts the Iberia Parish Airport Authority from the public lease law applicable to certain properties.
- ACT 444—HB 228 Provides relative to restroom access for individuals with certain conditions.
- ACT 445—HB 337 Provides relative to the applicability of certain lease terms to the Shreveport Downtown Airport.
- ACT 446—HB 338 Provides relative to the applicability of certain lease terms to the Vivian Municipal Airport.
- ACT 447—HB 394 Requires postsecondary education institutions to post reports relative to campus security policies and campus crime statistics on their websites.
- ACT 448—HB 639 Provides relative to infrastructure funding.