BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— As crime rates continue to rise in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has dispatched Louisiana State Police to assist with staffing shortages at youth detention centers.

Beginning Friday evening, correctional and parole officers from the Department of Corrections will add to the Office of Juvenile Justice and state troopers to secure the perimeters at detention centers in Monroe and Bridge City.

The Governor says the decision is a direct response to recent incidents at Swanson Correctional Center and Bridge City Center for Youth.

Earlier this week, four inmates at Swanson were charged after reportedly assaulting multiple correctional employees who tried to intervene in a disturbance.

Then at Bridge City, five juvenile inmates escaped from the BCCY early Thursday morning and a riot involving 20 youth broke out 24 hours later.