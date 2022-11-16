BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards requested a Secretarial Declaration of Disaster for parishes affected by abnormal weather conditions in 2022. Governor Edwards made this request upon the recommendation of the Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, DVM, and data collected by the Farm Service Agency (FSA).

According to a release from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Louisiana experienced abnormal drought conditions in the early half of the year, followed by excessive rainfall from late July to early September. These conditions caused harm to crops, flooding them and creating quality issues.

Governor Edwards also shared the Louisiana State University AgCenter estimated the total economic impact on Louisiana’s agricultural output at nearly $500million. Therefore, the Declaration of Disaster is requested for parishes identified in the FSA’s recommendations.