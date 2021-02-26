Governor Edwards requests major disaster declaration for sever winter weather from President Biden

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The governor’s office says they are submitting a request for a major disaster declaration for Louisiana following the winter weather.

According to the governor’s office, the impact of the winter precipitation and extremely low temperatures posed a serious threat to the lives and property of the people of Louisiana.

According to the state, the freezing temperatures caused outages in nearly 100 water systems, impacting roughly one-quarter of the people in Louisiana. And, more than 200-thousand people experienced a loss of electricity. The state was forced to close roads across the state, limiting travel for business and limiting some of the initial emergency response due to the dangerous conditions.

“There have been numerous events impacting Louisiana during the past 24 months, including a year-long struggle to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Edwards. “A major disaster declaration is needed for this event due to the tremendous impact in each region of the state. At this time, 63 of our 64 parishes have declared a state of emergency in addition to the state declaration. We are thankful Pres. Biden quickly approved a Presidential Emergency Declaration in order to obtain Direct Federal Assistance and Public Assistance, Category B, to assist the state in providing immediate support to survivors of this storm. Following the storms, we were able to assess the impacts from the extended record-breaking freezing temperatures and precipitation and have determined that additional federal assistance is needed.”

The state is requesting Public Assistance, Category B (all Emergency Protective Measures) for all parishes in the state.

The state is also requesting all categories of assistance available through the Individual Assistance Program for the following northern parishes:

Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.

Finally, the state is requesting Hazard Mitigation Assistance statewide.

Those impacted are encouraged to complete the damage assessment survey at www.damage.la.gov. This data will be utilized to support future requests for additional parishes.

Read Gov. Edwards’ letter here.