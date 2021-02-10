Governor Edwards in Shreveport to visit the LSUS COVID vaccination clinics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) – LSU Health in Shreveport says today’s COVID-19 Vaccine clinic had a special visitor.

According to LSUS, Governor John Bel Edwards visited Louisiana’s first mass community vaccine clinic.

LSUS Health says, Governor Edwards praised the community effort involving LSU Health Shreveport faculty, students and staff, Region 7 Office of Public Health, Louisiana National Guard, BPCC nursing students, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System is working to vaccinate everyone who participated today.

LSU Health Shreveport says they received additional vaccines today that will allow for more vaccinations again, Thursday, February 11, for those in Priority Group 1B Tier One, which includes individuals 65 and above as well as COVID Emergency Response Personnel, Local Emergency Response and Law Enforcement, to get their COVID-19 vaccine today at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds while the vaccine supply is in hand.

Vaccinations for Priority Group 1B Tier One will also be available in Mansfield as well.

While pre-registration is preferred, it is NOT required. The goal of this community vaccine site is for every eligible citizen to get the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.