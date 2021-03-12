Governor Edwards honors Girl Scout’s 109th birthday

(03/12/21)— Governor John Bel Edwards has delivered a proclamation commemorating Girl Scouts’ 109 anniversary in recognition of the public service, civic engagement, and sense of community Girl Scouts has fostered in an all-girl, girl led space.

The Governor’s proclamation highlights Girl Scouts’ work “to champion the ambitions, cultivate the talents, and develop the skills of girls to be leaders in their own world, and in ours.”

“The Girl Scout legacy of positively impacting communities has prevailed for over a century, changing over time to meet the needs and interests of girls where they are,” said GSLPG Chief Executive Officer Rachel Broussard. “From civic engagement to environmental stewardship, to STEM education and lessons in entrepreneurship, Girl Scouts is committed to developing compassionate, well-rounded girls who are ready to lead us all to a better tomorrow. That’s what we celebrate during Girl Scout week.”

Each year, Girl Scout Weeks is celebrated in March to align with the anniversary of the start of Girl Scouts on March 12.

Girls often take the week to reflect on Girl Scout values by doing random acts of kindness, creating cards and gifts to show appreciation to others, wearing Girl Scout gear to show off their Girl Scout pride, and celebrating their faith traditions.