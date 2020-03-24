Gov. John Bel Edwards to hold COVID-19 update briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19. The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM.

As of mid-Tuesday, Louisiana is reporting 1,388 cases of COVID-19 with 46 deaths.

The briefing will be streamed live in this article and on our Facebook page.

