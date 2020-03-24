BATON ROUGE, La. — On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19. The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM.
As of mid-Tuesday, Louisiana is reporting 1,388 cases of COVID-19 with 46 deaths.
The briefing will be streamed live in this article and on our Facebook page.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- LATEST: Total cases in Louisiana rise to 1,388; Jackson Parish now reporting 1 case
- Gov. John Bel Edwards to hold COVID-19 update briefing
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Update: Two COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas
- Petition calling for Central pastor to face justice over hosting large crowds despite government orders