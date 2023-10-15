BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards has congratulated Jeff Landry after he was declared the winner to be Louisiana’s next governor.

Edwards said in a statement Sunday that Landry ran a “winning campaign focused on uniting the people of Louisiana across political and social divides and addressing important kitchen table issues.”

Landry won the governor’s race in Louisiana’s primary election on Saturday, Nov. 14. Landry’s win will mark the first time a Republican has held the seat in eight years. According to the Secretary of State’s website, Landry won with 547,828 votes.

Read the full statement from Edwards below.