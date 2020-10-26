WATCH: Gov. Edwards holds press briefing on Tropical Storm Zeta

Coronavirus Information

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding a press briefing on Monday afternoon to speak on Tropical Storm Zeta and the possible impacts it could have for Louisiana.

As of Monday afternoon, Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane as it moves near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula.

Zeta became the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Sunday.

Gov. Edwards full briefing will be viewable within this article and on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page beginning at 3 PM.

