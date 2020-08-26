Gov. Edwards to hold Laura briefing at 11:30 AM on Wednesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards answers questions Monday August 24, 2020 while holding a media briefing about the state’s activity related to Hurricanes Marco and Laura, in addition to hosting a Unified Command Group meeting afterwards. Both storms are forecast to impact Louisiana this week within a few days of each other, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig./The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold one media briefing on Wednesday relating to Hurricane Laura.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11:30 AM at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

